WHO clears COVID vaccine by China's CanSino Biologics for emergency use

The vaccine, Convidecia, is the eleventh shot against the coronavirus to get clearance from the global health agency, whose advisory group recommended its use in people of age 18 years and above. The vaccine was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19, the agency said https://www.who.int/news/item/19-05-2022-who-validates-11th-vaccine-for-covid-19.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization on Thursday issued an emergency use listing for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China-based CanSino Biologics. The vaccine, Convidecia, is the eleventh shot against the coronavirus to get clearance from the global health agency, whose advisory group recommended its use in people of age 18 years and above.

The vaccine was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19, the agency said https://www.who.int/news/item/19-05-2022-who-validates-11th-vaccine-for-covid-19. Other vaccines that have similar clearance from the agency include those made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech , Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc.

