India has supplied COVID vaccines under Quad umbrella

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:21 IST
India has supplied COVID vaccines under Quad umbrella
India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia and Thailand under an initiative of the Quad group of countries that also includes the United States, Japan and Australia, New Delhi said on Thursday.

The leaders of the Quad countries could discuss the vaccine supply plan when they meet in Japan next week, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news conference.

The Quad was originally supposed to supply India-made doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to countries needing them but so far only an Indian version of the AstraZeneca shot, known as Covishield, has been shipped, he added.

