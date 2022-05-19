Left Menu

Covid: 11 new cases in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:33 IST
Covid: 11 new cases in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 new Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,54,170, officials said.

Of the new cases, nine were reported from Jammu district while one each surfaced in Srinagar and Kupwara districts, they said.

There are 54 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,364, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022