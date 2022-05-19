Covid: 11 new cases in J&K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 new Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,54,170, officials said.
Of the new cases, nine were reported from Jammu district while one each surfaced in Srinagar and Kupwara districts, they said.
There are 54 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,364, officials said.
The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.
There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.
