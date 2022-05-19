AIIMS Delhi doubles Pvt ward charges, abolishes investigation charges

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Thursday revised the rates of the private wards and abolished the charges of all investigations and laboratories currently costing upto Rs 300 per procedure.

The Institute issued a notification notifying the revision of rates of the private wards. The rooms falling under Category A, which was charged Rs 3,000 earlier will now be charged Rs 6,000 and for Category B, the earlier charge of Rs 2,000 has been increased to Rs 3,000.

The revised charges will be applicable from June 1. "The undersigned is directed to notify that President AIIMS is pleased to approve the abolition of user charges for all investigations/laboratory charges currently costing upto Rs 300/- per procedure in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres, with immediate effect," read the order copy issued by Dr DK Sharma, MS, AIIMS Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

