Shanghai reports 3 COVID cases outside quarantined areas for May 19

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-05-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 05:31 IST
The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported three new cases of COVID-19 outside quarantined areas for May 19, snapping five days of no such cases, the city's health authority said on Friday. All three cases were found in the city's Qingpu district.

Shanghai reported 770 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 19, up from 637 a day earlier, while confirmed symptomatic cases also rose to 88 from 82 the previous day.

