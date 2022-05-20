China reports 1,183 new coronavirus cases on May 19 vs 1,082 a day earlier

China reported 1,183 new coronavirus cases on May 19, of which 193 were symptomatic and 990 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 1,082 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 212 symptomatic and 870 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the country's death toll unchanged at 5,218. As of May 19, mainland China had confirmed 222,775 cases with symptoms.

