Italy confirms two more monkeypox infections, brings total cases to three

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixino
Italy confirmed on Friday two more cases of monkeypox infection at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, bringing the total cases to three so far in the country.

The Lazio region health commissioner said in a statement that two other suspected infections related to the first detected case had been confirmed.

The Spallanzani hospital said on Thursday that the first patient with monkeypox, a mild viral infection whose symptoms include fever, headaches as well as the distinctive bumpy rash, had come back to Italy from a stay on the Canary islands.

