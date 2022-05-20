Left Menu

UK confirms 11 new cases of monkeypox -health minister

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed 11 new cases of monkeypox in Britain, health minister Sajid Javid said on Friday. "Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against Monkeypox." First identified in monkeys, the viral disease typically spreads through close contact and largely occurs in west and central Africa.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:50 IST
UK confirms 11 new cases of monkeypox -health minister
Sajid Javid Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed 11 new cases of monkeypox in Britain, health minister Sajid Javid said on Friday. Britain had previously reported a total of nine cases of the usually mild viral illness, characterized by symptoms of fever as well as a distinctive bumpy rash.

"UKHSA has confirmed 11 new cases of monkeypox in the UK. This morning I updated G7 Health Ministers on what we know so far," Javid said on Twitter. "Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against Monkeypox."

First identified in monkeys, the viral disease typically spreads through close contact and largely occurs in the west and central Africa. It has rarely spread elsewhere, so this fresh spate of cases outside the continent has triggered concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022