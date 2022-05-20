Left Menu

G7 health ministers agree pact for pandemic readiness

The G7 pledged to increase their mandatory contributions to the World Health Organization by 50% by 2030-2031 to strengthen its global leadership role, according to a communique. "This pandemic will not be the last," said Karl Lauterbach, health minister of Germany, which currently holds the rotating G7 presidency.

"This pandemic will not be the last," said Karl Lauterbach, health minister of Germany, which currently holds the rotating G7 presidency. "We must take precautions today to avoid being caught off guard again tomorrow." The health ministers also pledged to continue to help Ukraine to operate its health system and to rebuild it.

