No indication of high undetected number of monkeypox cases in Germany -minister

The German health ministry does not assume there is a high number of undetected monkeypox infections beyond the case announced earlier on Friday, minister Karl Lauterbach said, adding that the ministry does not believe the virus is easily transmittable.

"Based on the knowledge available so far, we assume that the virus is not easily transmissible and that this outbreak can be contained. This can succeed if we act very quickly now," Lauterbach told journalists following a meeting with health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) in Berlin.