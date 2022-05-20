Covid: One new case in Ladakh

Ladakh recorded one fresh Covid case that took the infection tally to 28,258, officials said on Friday.

Of the total caseload, 22,977 infections have been reported from Leh and 5,281 from Kargil, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228. Of these, 168 fatalities were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, officials said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at five -- four from Leh and one from Kargil, they said.

So far, 28,025 COVID-19 patients have recovered, officials added.

