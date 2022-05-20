Left Menu

Covid: One new case in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:52 IST
Covid: One new case in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded one fresh Covid case that took the infection tally to 28,258, officials said on Friday.

Of the total caseload, 22,977 infections have been reported from Leh and 5,281 from Kargil, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228. Of these, 168 fatalities were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, officials said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at five -- four from Leh and one from Kargil, they said.

So far, 28,025 COVID-19 patients have recovered, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022