Switzerland buys Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:20 IST
Switzerland signed a contract to buy Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid to treat Covid-19, it said on Friday.
The European country said it had signed a contract to buy 12,000 packages and the first treatments for certain at-risk patients would start this month.
