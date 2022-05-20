Health News Roundup: Number of UK monkeypox cases more than doubles to 20; Explainer-How could abortion be prosecuted in the U.S.? and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Number of UK monkeypox cases more than doubles to 20

The UK Health Security Agency said on Friday it had detected 11 new cases of monkeypox in England, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20. Britain had previously reported a total of nine cases of the usually mild viral illness, characterized by symptoms of fever as well as a distinctive bumpy rash.

Explainer-How could abortion be prosecuted in the U.S.?

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established a nationwide right to an abortion, clearing the way for the procedure to be banned or tightly restricted in 26 states. Below is a look at penalties abortion providers could face in a post-Roe world and whether the laws could apply to women seeking abortions.

Explainer-What is on (and off) the agenda of the WHO Assembly?

More than 100 world health ministers will meet in Geneva next week for the World Health Organization's first in-person assembly in three years as the U.N. agency seeks to define its future role in global health policy. The agenda of the World Health Assembly (WHA) is the most packed in the WHO's 75-year history and is seen as a historic opportunity to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to 15 million deaths and prepare for the next global outbreak.

Abbott completes India recall of baby formula products imported from U.S

Abbott Laboratories' India unit has completed a recall of baby formula products that were manufactured at the company's troubled Michigan facility in the United States, a spokesperson for the company said on Friday. "The voluntary recall in India impacted Alimentum and EleCare (brands). No other Abbott nutrition products, or Similac products, distributed in India were affected by the recall," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Switzerland buys Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid

Switzerland signed a contract to buy Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid to treat Covid-19, it said on Friday. The European country said it had signed a contract to buy 12,000 packages and the first treatments for certain at-risk patients would start this month.

Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address the shortage

Aptamil maker Danone SA has stepped up shipments of infant formula from Europe to address a shortage in the United States, according to U.S customs data and an analysis of ocean cargo data by shipping consultancy Ocean Audit for Reuters. Danone, the world's second-biggest baby milk formula maker but a relatively small player in the United States, shipped much of the product from Britain and the Netherlands by ocean freight through its Nutricia North America arm.

Belgium detects first two monkeypox cases

Belgian health experts were due to meet on Friday after the country detected its first two cases of monkeypox, authorities said. The cases were diagnosed in different cities, though Flemish broadcaster VRTNWS said both patients had attended the same party in an undisclosed location. Reuters could not immediately confirm this.

Germany detects the first case of monkeypox - military medical service

Germany has detected its first case of monkeypox, the German armed forces' medical service said on Friday. "The Institute for Microbiology of the German Armed Forces in Munich has now also detected the monkeypox virus beyond doubt for the first time in Germany on 19 May 2022 in a patient with characteristic skin lesions," the service said in a statement.

Spain, Portugal monkeypox cases tallies each surpasses 20

Health authorities in Portugal and Spain on Friday reported respectively nine and 14 new confirmed cases of monkeypox on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in each country above 20, the outbreak's highest tallies so far. Twenty-three confirmed cases have now been identified in Portugal, while 21 cases have been reported in Spain.

The Cancer coalition aims to boost access to medicines in poorer countries

Pharmaceutical companies including Novartis and Roche have teamed up with global cancer organizations in an alliance aimed at getting more oncology medications to poorer countries.

Currently, fewer than 50% of the cancer drugs on the World Health Organization's (WHO) essential medicines list are available in low and middle-income countries, and the disease burden is growing. Without action, almost three in four cancer deaths are set to occur in these settings in the next decade.

