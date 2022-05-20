Berlin to deliver first 15 Gepard tanks to Ukraine in July -defmin
According to a government source, the Gepard tanks will be supplied with "sufficient" ammunition. The source said there were enough rounds for almost 100 combat loadings, with one loading good to fight 25 targets.
Germany will deliver the first 15 Gepard tanks to Ukraine in July, a defence ministry spokesperson in Berlin said on Friday, confirming a media report.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had agreed this in a conversation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, via video link, he added. At the end of April, Germany announced that it would for the first time supply Kyiv with heavy weapons, namely Gepard air-defence tanks, after critics accused Berlin of dragging its heels on heavy weapons deliveries to Kyiv.
Since then, Germany also pledged seven self-propelled howitzers to Kyiv and has started training Ukrainian troops on these guns. According to a government source, the Gepard tanks will be supplied with "sufficient" ammunition.
The source said there were enough rounds for almost 100 combat loadings, with one loading good to fight 25 targets. Ukraine's pleas for heavy weapons have intensified since Moscow has turned its fiercest firepower on the country's east and south, after failing to take the capital, Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Re-elected French President Macron to meet with Germany's Scholz on Monday - Elysee
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry
WRAPUP 3-Truce needed to get civilians out of Mariupol, says Ukrainian president
India, France agree on deeper French involvement in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' efforts in defence sector
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry