MP sees 55 COVID-19 cases; active tally now 260

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,124 on Friday after the detection of 55 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate was 0.6 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 31 to touch 10,31,129, leaving the state with 260 active cases, the official informed.

With 8,074 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,27,235, he added.

A government release said 11,84,68,974 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 34,631 on Friday.

