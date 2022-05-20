WHO confirms meeting on monkeypox, says it is one of many daily meetings
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:30 IST
The World Health Organization on Friday called a meeting to discuss monkeypox, a spokesperson said in an email to Reuters, saying the meeting was one of several taking place daily.
The meeting is of the WHO Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Endemic Potential, he confirmed.
