Britain reduce COVID alert level as Omicron subsides

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reduced its COVID-19 alert level from four to three on Friday, saying the Omicron-variant wave of the virus was subsiding and healthcare pressures continued to decrease in all nations.

"Based on advice from UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency), we the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England Medical Director have recommended to ministers that COVID Alert Level should move from level four to level three," the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said in a statement.

The alert level was raised on Dec. 12 when Omicron was spreading rapidly.

