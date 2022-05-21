Left Menu

Villagers conduct 'death ritual' of hospital to protest its 'mismanagement'

Several people protested outside the government-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district by conducting the death ritual of the medical facility over its mismanagement. Residents of adjoining villages on Friday brought a big portrait of the dead hospital, garlanded it before sitting down in front of the health care facility, where they performed the mock death rituals.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 10:03 IST
Villagers conduct 'death ritual' of hospital to protest its 'mismanagement'
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Several people protested outside the government-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district by conducting the ''death ritual'' of the medical facility over its ''mismanagement''. Residents of adjoining villages on Friday brought a big portrait of the ''dead'' hospital, garlanded it before sitting down in front of the health care facility, where they performed the mock death rituals. Through the demonstration, the protesters tried to bring to the notice of the authorities the ''mismanagement'' prevailing at the hospital and lack of basic facilities there, some of the participants said.

Later, a delegation of protesters met the hospital's superintendent, Dr Rajesh More, and held talks with him, who assured that the services will be improved.

Dr More also said that a 24x7 helpline would be made operational at the hospital with immediate effect and sufficient staff would be appointed to improve its functioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022