Biden says U.S. offered COVID vaccines to N.Korea but no response

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday his country had offered to provide coronavirus vaccines to North Korea, which has imposed a sweeping lockdown and other restrictions during its first confirmed outbreak, but there had been no response from Pyongyang.

He made the remarks at a joint news conference with South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, following their first summit in Seoul.

