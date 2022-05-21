Biden says U.S. offered COVID vaccines to N.Korea but no response

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday his country had offered to provide coronavirus vaccines to North Korea, which has imposed a sweeping lockdown and other restrictions during its first confirmed outbreak, but there had been no response from Pyongyang.

He made the remarks at a joint news conference with South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, following their first summit in Seoul.

