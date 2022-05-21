Biden says U.S. offered COVID vaccines to N.Korea but no response
21-05-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday his country had offered to provide coronavirus vaccines to North Korea, which has imposed a sweeping lockdown and other restrictions during its first confirmed outbreak, but there had been no response from Pyongyang.
He made the remarks at a joint news conference with South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, following their first summit in Seoul.
