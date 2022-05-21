Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron, claims State Health Minister

India's first case of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, claims Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:24 IST
Tamil Nadu reports BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron, claims State Health Minister
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's first case of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, claims Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Addressing the reporters today, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "One case of BA.4, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been recorded in Chengalpattu District near Chennai."

"The family, where the case was reported has two COVID-19 positive cases. The mother and her daughter got tested positive for COVID on May 4. They don't have any travel history. Both are vaccinated with two doses in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Their contact has been traced and tested. Both the infected individuals are keeping fine at the moment," the Health Minister said. India's first confirmed case of the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron has been reported from Hyderabad, according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data. "After detecting the first case of BA.4, the contact tracing has already been started of those who came in contact with a person who travelled to Hyderabad from South Africa. He was asymptomatic and the sample was collected on May 9," sources said to ANI on Friday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022