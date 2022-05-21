Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 192.12 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.12 crore (1,92,12,96,720) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:25 IST
India administrated 15,32,383 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.26 crore (3,26,77,817) adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 1,37,12,104 with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As per the ministry, of the total doses administered so far to the health care workers (HLW's), 1,04,06,421 have received the first dose, 1,00,33,531 have received the second vaccine dose and 50,91,987 have been administered the precaution dose.

Also, 1,84,18,106 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,75,72,318 with the second dose and 83,39,049 with the precaution doses. 5,91,51,229 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,46,72,390 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 15-18 years.

A total of 55,68,07,889 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 48,67,68,715 vaccine doses were given as the second dose and 5,41,301 precaution doses as in the age group 18-44 years. Similarly, for the age group of 45-59 years, 20,31,87,312 have received the first dose, 19,01,08,096 have received the second dose and 11,38,437 have been administered the precaution doses whereas, 12,70,46,269 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 11,85,25,728 as second and 1,70,98,021 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years.

Meanwhile, India registered 2,323 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 14,996. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.47 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.51 per cent.

A total of 2,346 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of people who have recovered stands at 4,25,94,801. India's recovery rate is now at 98.75 per cent. (ANI)

