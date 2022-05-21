Maha reports 307 COVID-19 cases, active tally stands at 1,828

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 307 COVID-19 cases, including 198 from Mumbai, taking the tally in the state to 78,82,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 for the second consecutive day, an official said.

So far, 77,32.792 persons have recovered from the infection,including 240 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,828, he said.

A state health department bulletin said Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Gondia districts have no active case currently.

It also revealed the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.10 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.

With 49,658 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in the state went up to 8,06,98,645, the bulletin informed.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,82,476; death toll 1,47,856; active cases 1,828; recoveries 77,32,792; total tests 8,06,98,645.

