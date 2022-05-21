More monkeypox cases found in the Netherlands: health authorities
"We have found several patients in the Netherlands with monkeypox," the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement. The RIVM did not give an exact number or any details about the people infected, but said more information would be released after the weekend.
More than 100 cases of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, have been reported in Europe this week, with German officials describing the outbreak as the largest ever in the region.
The RIVM did not give an exact number or any details about the people infected, but said more information would be released after the weekend. More than 100 cases of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, have been reported in Europe this week, with German officials describing the outbreak as the largest ever in the region.
