Germany monkeypox infections rise to three after Berlin cases

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-05-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 21:31 IST
The city of Berlin's health ministry said in a statement that more cases would likely emerge over the next few days, adding that the patients were in stable condition and that genetic sequencing would clarify the type of disease strain.
At least two cases of monkeypox have been registered in Berlin, health authorities in the German capital said on Saturday, one day after the country registered its first case in Munich.

The city of Berlin's health ministry said in a statement that more cases would likely emerge over the next few days, adding that the patients were in stable condition and that genetic sequencing would clarify the type of disease strain.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said after the first German case was registered that he assumed the virus was not so easily transmitted and that an outbreak could be contained if health authorities act quickly.

