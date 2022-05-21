Left Menu

Delhi logs 479 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

The national capital logged 479 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 22:56 IST
The national capital logged 479 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Saturday. The case positivity rate during this period was 2.06 per cent.

The city had reported 530 cases on Friday. The active cases in the city stand at 2,138.

According to the bulletin, as many as 569 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,74,851. One patient died due to the disease. With this, the death toll in the city rose to 26,200.

A total of 23,214 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the national capital. As far as the vaccination is concerned, 20,203 beneficiaries were jabbed with COVID vaccines taking the total number of vaccine shots administered so far to 3,40,09,240.

Meanwhile, India registered 2,323 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 14,996 stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

