Norway warns of possible monkeypox infections in Oslo

Norway has begun searching for possible cases of monkeypox in the capital Oslo, the country's Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Saturday.

"A foreigner who visited Oslo from May 6-10 has, after returning home, been confirmed to have been infected," FHI said. It did not say which country had identified the case.

