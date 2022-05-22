N.Korea reports 186,090 more people with fever during COVID-19 outbreak -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 22-05-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 02:42 IST
North Korea reported more than 186,090 more people had fever symptoms and one more person had died amid the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.
It did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
