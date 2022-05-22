Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Israel confirms first monkeypox case

Israel on Saturday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, which officials expected would be contained. The case is a man in his 30s who had returned from a trip in western Europe, according to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov, where he is quarantined and in mild condition.

North Korea reports 'positive trend' in COVID fight as fever cases dip

For the first time in nearly 10 days North Korea's daily "fever" cases dropped below 200,000, state media said on Sunday, reporting "a positive trend" after measures were taken to control the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID wave, declared on May 12, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million. It has refused most outside help, kept its borders shut and allows no independent confirmation of official data.

Powerful storm rips through Ontario, killing at least two

A thunderstorm that nearly packed the power of a tornado rolled through Ontario on Saturday killing at least two people and left parts of Canada's most populous province without power, authorities said. Emergency crews were inundated with calls after the storm uprooted many trees, disrupting traffic and damaging homes. Police said one person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer in Brant County, in southern Ontario, while a woman in her 70s died after being hit by a tree during the thunderstorm.

Biden, S.Korea's Yoon vow to deter N.Korea while offering COVID-19 aid

President Joe Biden and his new South Korean counterpart agreed on Saturday to hold bigger military drills and deploy more U.S. weapons if necessary to deter North Korea, while offering to send COVID-19 vaccines and potentially meet Kim Jong Un. Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol said their countries' decades-old alliance needed to develop not only to face North Korean threats but to keep the Indo-Pacific region "free and open" and protect global supply chains.

Australia's Albanese: a pragmatist who promises unity

Anthony Albanese, who is set to be Australia's next prime minister, is a pragmatic leader from a working-class background who has pledged to end divisions in the country. "I want to unite the country," the Labor Party leader said after conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat following an election on Saturday.

Biden signs Ukraine funding bill -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bill to provide nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of efforts to boost military support over Russia's invasion, the White House said. Biden, who is in Seoul for his first summit with new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, also signed a bill aimed at improving access to baby formula, the White House said.

Qatari FM says Iran's leadership open for a compromise on nuclear file -al Jazeera TV

Qatar's foreign minister said on Saturday in remarks cited by al Jazeera TV that the Iranian leadership expressed readiness for a compromise regarding "the Iranian nuclear file", referring to talks over reviving a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. But Iran's Foreign Ministry said remarks by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were mistranslated by error or by design for propaganda purposes, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Ukrainian negotiator rules out ceasefire or concessions to Russia

Ukraine on Saturday ruled out agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia and said Kyiv would not accept any deal with Moscow that involved ceding territory. Acknowledging that Kyiv's stance on the war was becoming more uncompromising, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said making concessions would backfire on Ukraine because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting.

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

The World Health Organization said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found. As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the U.N. agency said, adding it will provide further guidance and recommendations in coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

As Russia intensifies push for Donbas, Ukraine rules out ceasefire

Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow on Saturday as Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to Finland. After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging what appears to be a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas.

