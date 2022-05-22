Left Menu

Mainland China reports 898 new coronavirus cases for May 21, down from previous day

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 07:06 IST
Mainland China reported 898 new coronavirus cases for May 21, of which 169 were symptomatic and 729 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 1,211 new cases a day earlier - 201 symptomatic and 1,010 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were three new deaths, all in Shanghai, bringing the death toll to 5222. As of Saturday, mainland China had reported 223,145 confirmed cases.

