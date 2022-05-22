Oman ends all COVID protective measures
Reuters | Muscat | Updated: 22-05-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Oman
Oman announced on Sunday the lifting of all measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in all venues and for all activities, state TV reported, citing a statement from the government committee dealing with the pandemic.
There have been 389,943 infections and 4,260 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the sultanate since the pandemic began, according to Reuters data.
Also Read: Maha: Woman robbed of jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh by men posing as cops
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oman
Advertisement