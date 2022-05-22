Austria's first suspected monkeypox case reported in Vienna

Austria's first suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Vienna, a 35-year-old man who was taken to hospital overnight, national broadcaster ORF said on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the city's top health official.

The patient had symptoms typical of the illness, including a slight fever and pustules on his face, ORF said, adding that tests should determine whether it is in fact monkeypox by Sunday night.

