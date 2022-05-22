White House sees decision on Moderna COVID shot for kids under 5 in next few weeks

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Sunday he expects a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision on authorizing Moderna's vaccine for children under age five within the next few weeks.

"Moderna has completed its application. Those data are being looked at very closely right now by FDA experts," Jha said on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos, adding that the analysis is likely to be completed in the next few week and that a final decision would follow a meeting of the agency's expert advisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)