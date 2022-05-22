Left Menu

Maha reports 326 COVID-19 cases, no death; 251 recoveries leave active tally at 1,903

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 19:37 IST
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 78,82,802, while the toll remained at 1,47,856 with no fresh deaths reported, an official said.

A release from the state health department said 251 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 77,33,043 and leaving the state with 1,903 active cases.

With 23,978 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,07,22,623, he said.

State health bulletin data showed the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

Mumbai reported 234 cases during the day, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,61,986, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 19,566.

Mumbai division reported 282 cases, which took the tally to 22,37,648 and the deaths stood at 39,836, as per the bulletin.

Nashik division reported two cases, Pune division 39 and one each in Kolhapur, Akola and Nagpur divisions, while Aurangabad and Latur did not report any case.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Positive 78,82,802; Deaths 1,47,856; Recoveries 77,33,043; Active 1903; Total tests 8,07,22,623; Tests today 23,978.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

