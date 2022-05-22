Left Menu

TN reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:32 IST
TN reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 43 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 34,54,890 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,16,537 with 36 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu currently has 328 active COVID cases, a medical bulletin said here.

Among the new cases, 22 are men and 21 women.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 23, Chengalpet nine, Coimbatore five while Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Karur, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Tiruppur recorded one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 183 active infections and overall 7,52,241 coronavirus cases.

A total of 13,682 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,65,04,154, the health bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022