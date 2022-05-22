MP sees 44 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 265

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,211 on Sunday after the detection of 44 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,735, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 41 to touch 10,31,211, leaving the state with 265 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,575 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,41,074, he added.

A government release said 11,85,21,797 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 533 on Sunday.

