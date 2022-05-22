Left Menu

MP sees 44 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 265

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:57 IST
MP sees 44 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 265
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,211 on Sunday after the detection of 44 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,735, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 41 to touch 10,31,211, leaving the state with 265 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,575 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,41,074, he added.

A government release said 11,85,21,797 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 533 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,211, new cases 44, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,211, active cases 265, number of tests so far 2,92,41,074.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022