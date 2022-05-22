Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees 9 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 44

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-05-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 21:09 IST
Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,379, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The nine cases, at a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent, comprised seven in Raipur and one each in Kabirdham and Bilaspur, while 16 districts did not have any active case currently, the official added.

The recovery count increased by one to touch 11,38,301, leaving the state with 44 active cases, the official said.

With 1,093 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,13,223, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,379, new cases 9, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,301, active cases 44, today tests 1,093, total tests 1,77,13,223.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

