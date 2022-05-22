Gwalior: Women will run Devraj Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, says MP CM after its 'bhoomi poojan'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday performed 'Bhoomipoojan' of Devraj Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Gwalior. Calling the hospital an example of women empowerment, the Chief Minister said that it will be run by women.

"This hospital is not just a hospital but a perfect example of women empowerment. Our daughters and sisters are no less, they can run the hospital, they can run the world too," he said. "It will have super specialty features for the treatment of Cancer, neuro ailments, and many other diseases. The Ayushman Bharat yojana would help the poor avail services here," Chouhan said after performing the 'bhoomi pujan'.

He said that President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone and will inaugurate several hospitals in the state. Speaking about the medical college, Chouhan said that it will give a new direction to the Gwalior-Chambal division of the state.

"My best wishes are that children study here and come out and become good doctors," he said. Many leaders including Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya Scindia were present on this occasion. (ANI)

