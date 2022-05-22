Left Menu

J-K records 8 fresh Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded eight fresh Covid cases, taking the total number of persons infected with the viral disease to 4,54,199 in the Union Territory, officials said.No death due to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

No death due to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said. Six of the fresh cases were from Jammu division while two were from Kashmir division.

Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the UT did not report any fresh cases, the officials said. There are 58 active cases, while the number of recovered patients was 4,49,389, they added.

So far, 4,752 people have died due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

