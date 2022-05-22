Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:06 IST
35 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal on Sunday recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 infection, which raised the tally to 20,19,093, a state health department bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,203 as no new death due to the disease was reported.

During the day, 35 people recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,97,512 > The recovery rate stood at 98.93 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.35 per cent.

Bengal currently has 378 active cases, As many as 25,237,917 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 9,913 since Saturday, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

