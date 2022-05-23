N.Korea reports 167,650 more people with fever amid COVID-19 outbreak -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-05-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 02:47 IST
North Korea reported 167,650 more people had fever symptoms and one more person had died amid the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
It did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
