Beijing city must fully implement work from home policy in key areas-spokesperson

The city of Beijing must fully implement a work-from-home policy in key areas in order to reduce flow of people and allow society to "quieten down", city government spokesperson Xu Hejian said on Monday.

The Chinese capital reported 63 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The city has reported 1,556 COVID infections since April 22, Liu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)