No Monkeypox case reported in Mumbai so far: BMC

No case of Monkeypox has been reported in Mumbai so far, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 14:13 IST
A CDC image shows a rash on a monkeypox patient (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No case of Monkeypox has been reported in Mumbai so far, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Monday. "As on date (May 23, 2022), no suspected or confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Mumbai," said BMC in a notification.

The BMC informed that Airport authorities are screening the passengers coming from endemicand non-endemic countries showing outbreaks. For isolation of suspected cases separate ward at Kasturba Hospital is prepared, and their testing samples will be sent toNIV Pune laboratory. All Health facilities of Mumbai are being informed to notify and refer any suspected case to Kasturba Hospital, BMC said.

According to BMC, Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropicalrainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases can occur. Case fatality rate may vary from 1-10 per cent. Monkeypox can be transmitted from animal to human as well as human to human. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday reported that there were a total of 92 confirmed cases in 12 different countries, with 28 suspected cases under investigation. Cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, the US, Canada and Australia, as reported by Saudi Gazette. On May 7, a case of monkeypox has been confirmed in England, in a patient who recently travelled from Nigeria, as per the UK Health Security Agency.

On May 18, the US Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in an adult male with recent travel to Canada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

