Denmark registers first case of monkeypox infection
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:01 IST
Denmark has registered its first incidence of infection with monkeypox in an adult male who had returned from a trip to Spain, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"Health authorities do not expect widespread infection in Denmark, but we are following the situation closely to be prepared for a possible development in the infection situation," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement. The man is currently in isolation and authorities are in touch with any close contacts, the ministry said.
