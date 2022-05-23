UK monitoring cases of monkeypox as Scotland detects first infection

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government was looking carefully at the circumstances surrounding the transmission of monkeypox in Britain as Scotland confirmed its first case of the viral infection.

"It is basically a very rare disease and so far the consequences don’t seem to be very serious but it is important that we keep an eye on it," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters. Earlier, Scotland announced its first case. England currently has 20 confirmed cases, according to its latest update on Friday and cases have been identified in several countries globally.

The viral disease can spread through close contact and is largely found in West and Central Africa. However, it does not usually spread easily between people and the risk to Britain's population remains low, the UK Health Security Agency said.

The agency advised on Saturday that high risk close contacts of confirmed cases should isolate for 21 days. The individual infected in Scotland with the virus was receiving treatment for their condition and contact tracing was underway, Public Health Scotland said.

