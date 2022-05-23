Left Menu

Maha records 208 COVID-19 cases; death toll stays constant for fifth consecutive day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:12 IST
Maha records 208 COVID-19 cases; death toll stays constant for fifth consecutive day
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 208 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 78,83,010, while the death toll stayed unchanged at 1,47,856 for the fifth consecutive day, an official said.

The addition to the tally, which included 150 cases from Mumbai, was a significant drop from the 326 cases recorded on Sunday, he pointed out.

So far, 77,33,176 persons have recovered from the infection, including 133 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,978, he said.

State health department data showed that Satara, Sangli, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia have no active case at the moment.

It also revealed that the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, while the examination of 14,688 samples in the last 24 hours took the overall number of tests in the state to 8,07,22,623.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Cases: 78,83,010; Fatality: 1,47,856; Tests conducted: 8,07,22,623; Active cases: 1,978.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022