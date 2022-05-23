TN logs 35 new COVID-19 cases, nil deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the cumulative infections in the State to 34,54,925 so far.

Fourteen men and 21 women tested positive through RT-PCR. There were no deaths today and the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 till date.

Including 32 patients who got discharged after treatment during the day, the net recoveries was 34,16,569, a bulletin from the State Health Department said. The number of active cases increased to 331 from 328 on Sunday.

Among the 38 districts of the State, Chennai saw 19 new infections, Chengalpattu (10), Coimbatore (3), Kancheepuram (2) and Mayiladuthurai (1) while the rest saw no fresh cases, the bulletin said.

So far, 6,65,15,404 samples, including 11,250 today, were tested by RT-PCR.

