Poonawalla appeals to utilise learnings from COVID to strengthen health systems globally

PTI | Davos | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:40 IST
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he is appealing to multilateral organisations and world leaders to come up with a draft about learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen health systems globally.

The learnings from the global pandemic would help in addressing inequity in the health systems that are prevalent currently, Poonawalla said.

''This year @Davos, I am appealing to multilateral organisations & world leaders to come together in creating a draft, learning from the lessons of the pandemic for a Global Pandemic Treaty to address inequity & strengthen global health systems,'' he tweeted.

Pune-based SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold globally. During the pandemic, the company not only supplied COVID-19 vaccines in India but also exported these to multiple nations.

