Delhi: Man arrested over hit-and-run incident that claimed life of delivery man

Days after a 19-year-old delivery man died in a hit-and-run case, a man was arrested in connection with the accident, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Sudhakar Yadav (32), a resident of Sector 18, Dwarka. He was arrested on Sunday night, they said.

The accident took place around 11.50 pm on May 16. The victim, Karan Raju, was a resident of Goyla Dairy and used to work with grocery delivery platform Zepto. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on May 18, according to police.

Yadav, who has done MBA in media management, works with a leading technology firm. He was responsible for training new employees, the police said.

The accused had fled the spot in his car soon after the accident and had been in hiding ever since. He even tried to destroy evidence by trying to get his Tata Nexon repaired at a workshop, they said.

''We arrested Yadav on Sunday night from a workshop in the south Dwarka area where he had gone to get his car repaired. The offending vehicle was also recovered,'' a senior police officer said.

According to an eyewitness, the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident but the police are yet to verify this.

''A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said.

The case was a difficult one as no CCTV footage was available. The only clue was the broken part of the bumper of the offending vehicle. A team from Dwarka South police station visited each and every spare part dealer and workshop in southwest Delhi and worked out the case within four days, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)