Gujarat reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally at 182

Gujarat on Monday reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,24,932, while no fresh death due to the infection was recorded in the state, the health department said.

With 30 coronavirus patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,13,806, it said.

With this, the state's tally of active cases now stands at 182.

The state's COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,944 with no fresh addition, said the department in a release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 17 new cases, Vadodara four, Bhavnagar two and Kutch one.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain free of COVID-19 with no active cases as on date, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,932, new cases 24, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,806, active cases 182, people tested so far - figures not released.

