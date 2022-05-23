Left Menu

UK Health Security Agency says it has detected 36 more cases of monkeypox

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:21 IST
UK Health Security Agency says it has detected 36 more cases of monkeypox
  • United Kingdom

The UK Health Security Agency said on Monday that it had detected 36 additional cases of monkeypox in England, taking the total number of confirmed cases since May 7 to 56.

